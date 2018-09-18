Share:

LAHORE:- Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary Shahbaz Ahmad have congratulated Ehsan Mani on being elected as the president of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and also on his appointment as the head of Prime Minister's Task Force on Sports. Both officials expressed the hoped here on Monday that Pakistan cricket would further flourish under the able leadership of Ehsan Mani . "At the same time, Mani's experience as an international sports administrator would help in revival of other sports as well. Hockey will also be a beneficiary," they added.