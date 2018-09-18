Share:

ISLAMABAD - PTV were bowled out for 116 against Rawalpindi Region in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Four-Day 2018-19 round three Pool B match played here at Pindi Stadium on Monday.

Had tail-ender Aamir Jamal (60) not batted sensibly, PTV could have been bowled out for around 60 runs, as at one stage, they had lost 7 wickets for 52. Right-arm fast bowler Syed Touseeq Shah bowled brilliantly and ripped through PTV top order grabbing 5 wickets for 30 while Haseeb Azam bagged 3 wickets for 20 and Saad Altaf 2 wickets for 44. Earlier, Rawalpindi resumed their first innings at overnight score of 239 runs for the loss of 4 wickets and scored 392 all out. Mukhtar Ahmed slammed 63 runs and Usman Saeed 59. Tabish Khan captured 4 wikcets for 123, Aamir Jamal 3 wickets for 97 and Raza Hasan 2 wickets for 50.

At Multan Stadium, SSGCL need 154 runs for victory against Multan, who were bundled out for 180 in their second innings. Khalil Ullah was top scroer with 54 runs while Zeeshan Ashraf struck 41 and Saif-ur-Rehman 22. Aamir Yamin bowled well and claimed 3 wickets for 12 and Kashif Bhatti 3 wickets for 49.

Earlier, SSGCL resumed their first innings at overnight score of 75 runs for the loss of 2 wickets and were all out for 170, thus took 27 runs lead. Awais Zia struck 42. Ali Usman clinched 4 wickets 42, Ahsan Baig 4 for 45 and M Ali Khan 2 for 29. At National Stadium, Karachi, thanks to 199 by Test-discarded Khurram Manzoor and 135 by Umair Bin Yousaf, Karachi posted 427-4 on the board.

In Pool-A match played at Diamond Ground, thanks to Asad Shafiq’s unbeaten 221, SNGPL posted massive 591-4 on the board against Islamabad, thus took huge 483-run first innings’ lead with 6 wickets still in hand. Iftikhar Ahmed hammered 113 and M Rizwan unbeaten 109. Samiullah Mehsood took 2-131.

At Abbottabad Stadium, Fata scored 4-60 in their second innings against KRL. Ali Shafiq took 2-14. Earlier, KRL were all out for 248 in their first innings, thus conceded 5-run first innings lead. Usman Ashraf made 49. Asif Afridi bagged 4-62 and Manzoor Khan 2-58. At LCCA Ground, Lahore, Lahore Blues were tattering at 110-6 against Wapda. Khalid Usman took 3-41 and Zulfiqar Babar 2-24. Earlier, Wapda were all out for 326 in their first innings. Zafar Gohar clinched 5-100 and Asad Ullah 2-38.

At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Whites replied strongly against HBL, as they finished the day at 180-2. Ali Rafique was still at the crease with 96 runs and Anas Mehmood slammed 63. HBL were all out for 386. At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, Peshawar beat NBP by 8 wickets. Peshawar achieved the target of 68 losing just two wickets. NBP scored 106 and 88 all out while Peshawar managed to score 127 and 68-2 to register victory.