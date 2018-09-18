Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Anti Corruption Establishment’s (ACE) conviction rate in registered cases remained less than two per cent during July 2016 to August 2018, statistics available with The Nation revealed.

Due to poor prosecution only in 98 cases out of 5301 accused were convicted during above said period.

ACE received 46071 complaints out of which 22513 inquiries were initiated and 21672 inquiries disposed of, 5301 cases registered while 4796 cases disposed of, 2885 challan were submitted in the courts. ACE officials conducted 654 raids during two years and arrested 3922 accused.

After dissatisfaction shown by the provincial Cabinet over the ACE performance of last two years, the current DG who took over charge during caretaker government has taken steps for the betterment of department.

Sources said that he has prepared some out lines in this regard and will present the same before Provincial Cabinet Committee on Anti Corruption scheduled to meet within coming couple of days.

The DG has focused the training of ACE staff for capacity building and requested authorities concerned to contact NAB and police to impart training of ACE officials for better investigations.

Officer deputed in Technical wing considered as back bone of the department were made duty bound to complete technical reports including site visit and lab tests within eight weeks in all respects.

Regional Directors were asked to ensure the same within stipulated time period. It was further warned through a letter that in case of failure with regard to submission of technical reports within prescribed time action will be taken against the concerned technical officer as per law.

The request for extension in time period in preparation of technical reports will be entertained only the case is referred to ACE headquarter alongwith its reasons, the letter further reads.

Help desks have been established at the district level to facilitate the illiterate people and at the same time to discourage the fake applications and habitual applicants,

Complaint Scrutiny Committees have been established at regional level.

To minimise the number of fake applications new terms and conditions have been introduced for the applicant.

Investigation Officers have been directed to verify the application and supporting documents first.

Track record of the applicant would be checked and habitual applicants would be discouraged. Instead of calling respondent immediately after the receiving of application, applicant will be called first to verify the allegations leveled in application and supporting documents will be sought from him to proceed further.

Proceeding against anyone on the basis of source report has been discouraged by the current DG and a letter in this regard was sent to all directors of the regions.

The letter speaks, “It was reported that 144 inquires/cases are under process on the basis of source reports. All reports have been generated by ACE Officers/Officials/readers as per information provided to this office by Regional Directors.”

To curb the process of abuse of Anti corruption laws, it has been decided by the competent authority that only Source Reports which are examined and approved at HQ will be used for initiation of probe and inquiries under Anti Corruption laws. The letter further added.