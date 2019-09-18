Share:

ISLAMABAD - Abdullah Nawaz came from behind and beat Sakhi Ullah Tareen 3-1 in 32 minutes to win the U-13 title at the National Junior Squash Championship 2019 here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Tuesday.

While in the U-15 category, top seed Muhammad Amaad thrashed Humam Ahmed 3-0 in just 19 minutes to clinch the title at the championship.

The Under-13 final was highly anticipated, as it was between Abdullah Nawaz, who had built good reputation in squash circles by upsetting top players, including top seed Mehmood Mehboob, earlier in the championship, against Sakhi Ullah Tareen. The final lived up to the hype and expectations, as both the players displayed good squash. The first set was started on a high-tempo, as both the players fought for each point and were not ready to give up. The game kept on swinging from one way to another. It was hard to judge that who would be the winner of the first set, as both were collecting points to wrap up the set. But Sakhi managed to control his nerves to take the first set 12-10 in 10 minutes.

The second game was also started in fast pace. The players were pushing each other to all sides of the court. But, after playing well in the initial part, Sakhi lost his way all of a sudden and led Abdullah take the set 11-8 in 7 minutes. The third set was a well-contested game, as both the players had equal chances to win the set. However, Abdullah stayed cool and played good shots to snatch the set 12-10 in 10 minutes.

Sakhi was matching fire with fire in the fourth. He had all the answers of the questions thrown at him. It was a close affair for the first few points before he ran out of gas and become tired. While Abdullah kept on playing hard for more points. He started toying with Sakhi and pushing his opponent to all sides of the court. He finally took quick points and won the set 11-7 in 5 minutes to clinch the title.

In the U-15 final, it was top seed and experienced Muhammad Amaad of Pakistan Air Force against Humam Ahmed. Both the players started the first set on a high-tempo. It was not clear that who will win the set. However, it was Ammad, who showed some tough resistance for winning the set 11-8. He was not looking worried in the second and third set as well. He continued playing normal game and building pressure on his opponent. He took the second set 11-6 before winning the one-sided third set 11-3. He played with complete authority throughout the encounter, as he finished the final in just 19 minutes to become the U-15 champion till next year.

It was highly unfortunate that there were not even handful spectators present at the venue, as only players, officials and few parents were available to witness the encounters. The boys U-17, U-19 and girls U-19 events of the championship will start today.