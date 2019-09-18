Share:

Lahore - Bilal Asim, Abdul Hanan Khan, Hamza Jawad and Faizan Fayyab qualified for the quarterfinals of the Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2019 after beating their respective rivals in the pre-quarterfinals played here at PLTA courts Bagh-e-Jinnah on Tuesday.

In the U16 pre-quarterfinals, Bilal Asim beat Saheel Durrab 8-5, Abdul Hanan Khan beat Mavia Butt 8-0, Hamza Jawad beat Temor Ali 8-0, Faizan Fayyab beat Arham Khan 8-3 and advanced to the quarterfinals.

In U16 doubles quarterfinals, Faizan Fayyaz and Bilal Asim got by but in the second quarterfinal, Saheel Durrab and Hamza Jawad thrashed Zahim Ghafoor and Mavia Butt 4-0, 4-0. In the third quarterfinal, Azan Sajid and Ehtasham Arif beat Zain Ch and Arham Khan 4-1, 2-4, 10-7 while in the fourth and last quarterfinal, Hassan Ali and Abdul Hanan Khan routed Ali Haroon and Temor Ali 4-0, 4-0.

In U14 matches, Asad Oman beat Haroon Mustafa 8-2, Ali Jawad beat Raja Mustafa 8-3, Ali Shaikh beat Izat Khalil 8-4, Shahzeb Zahid beat Abubaker Khalil 8-2, Ehtasham Arif beat Raja Dawood 8-4 and Ibraheem Anjum beat Mavia Butt 8-0 to qualify for the pre-quarterfinals.

On the second day, PLTA Secretory and Tournament Director Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) and Assistant Marketing Manager Rafum Group Nouman Malik, Chief Referee Faheem Siddique and others witnessed the interesting and exciting matches among the participants.