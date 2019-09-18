Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Assefa Bhutto Zardari visited former President and PPPP chief Asif Ali Zardari in prison on Tuesday. Despite court orders, President Zardari has not been provided with adequate facilities and hurdles are deliberately created whenever anyone visits him.

No matter the obstacles, PPP will never be silenced as it will always speak up for the rights of the people. The meeting regarding the party strategy will take place today in presence of senior leadership. Chairman Bilawal has given the PTI government a deadline till December as it has proved to be incompetent.