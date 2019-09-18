Share:

PESHAWAR - At least three people including a woman were killed when an incident of firing took place after a domestic brawl in Charsadda district on Tuesday. Charsadda police said that the incident occurred after a brawl between two neighbours which later led to indiscriminate firing.

As result a woman two men were killed on the spot.

Police said that the accused himself surrendered to police after the killing spree.

Bodies of the victims were sent to district headquarters hospital Charsadda for postmortem and later handed over to the heirs.