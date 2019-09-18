Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and managing director at Sharif Group of Industries and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s nephew Yousaf Abbas have been produced before accountability court in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case today (Wednesday).

According to details, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will request the court to extend physical remand of Maryam and Yousaf for further investigation.

Previously, NAB prosecutor had submitted a report in the court and told that Saeed Saif Bin Jabbar Asadi had transferred 94 lac shares to Maryam Nawaz in 2008 whereas she further transferred 70 lac shares to Yousaf Abbas in 2019.

On August 8, NAB team had detained Maryam Nawaz outside the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore for skipping appearance in Chaudhry Sugar Mills due to meeting with her father and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz was unable to provide the required details of foreign investment in sugar mills while she was also failed to satisfy the bureau regarding source of income for purchasing the shares. NAB has also claimed that three foreigners had transferred 11000 shares worth millions of rupees on Maryam Nawaz’s name.

The anti-corruption watchdog’s daycare centre was declared sub-jail for the PML-N leader while female police and NAB personnel were deployed for her.