Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today.

According to details, matters of national security, the prime minister's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and the US were discussed during the meeting.

Moreover, the prevailing situation in Indian occupied Kashmir and the latest developments in the region were also discussed in the meeting.

The prime minister is expected to visit Saudi Arabia before his visit to the US to attend the 74th UN General Assembly session.