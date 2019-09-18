Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Tuesday visited NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa office and reviewed performance of the regional office. During the briefing, the Director General Peshawar informed that from October 2017, NAB Peshawar has received 10,000 complaints and it has authorized 403 inquiries and 98 investigations. The regional bureau has also filed 190 corruption references in Accountability Court Peshawar. He also informed the meeting that the regional bureau has completed the investigations of 25 mega corruption cases out of 179 and submitted the report to Supreme Court. He said NAB Peshawar has recovered Rs 10.5 billion in different corruption cases and submitted it to National exchequer in last 22 months. The DG Regional Bureau briefed the Chairman about the progress of different ongoing corruption cases including Malam Jaba, Billion Tree, Bank of Khyber and BRT. The Chairman NAB appreciated the performance of Bureah said that KP NAB is an important regional bureau which played a key role in the overall performance of accountability organization. Its performance negated the impression that NAB KP was not doing any work. He said that taking white collar crimes cases of mega corruption to logical conclusion is the top priority of National Accountability Bureau. He further said, NAB is making sincere and strenuous efforts for eradication of corruption from the country and returning stolen money to the masses.