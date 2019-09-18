Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan’s bail plea.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi conducted the hearing on Sibtain Khan’s petition in which the plaintiff had taken the stance that the allegations leveled against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) are baseless and false.

Sibtain Khan – Punjab Minister for Forestry Wildlife and Fisheries – maintained that he always followed the law.

Let it be known that the anti-corruption watchdog had arrested the PTI leader for awarding illegal contract worth billions of rupees in Chiniot in 2007 when he was serving as Punjab’s Minister for Mines and Minerals.

Sibtain Khan was elected as member of Punjab assembly as an independent candidate from Constituency PP-39 (Mianwali-IV) in general election, 1990 and remained Provincial Minister for Prisons from 1990 to 1993.

He ran for the seat of the provincial assembly as an independent candidate from Constituency PP-39 (Mianwali-IV) in Pakistani general election, 1997, but was unsuccessful.

He was re-elected to the provincial assembly as a candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) from Constituency PP-46 (Mianwali-IV) in 2002. In January 2003, he was inducted into the provincial cabinet of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and was appointed as Provincial Minister of Punjab for Mines and Minerals where he remained until 2007.