Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the Ghotki incident was a deliberate attempt to sabotage his address to the United Nations General Assembly, referring to an attack on a Hindu temple in Sindh that has dominated Pakistani news since the incident occurred.

Addressing a press conference, the prime minister said he condemns the attack on a Hindu temple in Ghotki which came at a time when he was due to address the world body.

"Ghotki incident is a conspiracy to sabotage my address to the UNGA," said the prime minister who is due to leave for Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

PM Khan did not take names of those involved, although allegations are being made against cleric Mian Mithu, who is also said to be involved in the kidnapping and forced conversion of Hindu women in Sindh"If anybody from here (Pakistan) is involved (in the attack), he is an enemy of Pakistan and Kashmir," said Khan.

The prime minister reminded his audience that the Pakistani constitution declares the members of religious minorities as equal citizens of the country.

He ruled out any possibility of talks with India until New Delhi withdraws its decision to revoke Article 370 and lifts the curfew in Occupied Kashmir.

"It is my promise to the nation that I would present Kashmir's case in the General Assembly the way no one has ever done before," the premier said.

Speaking about the local politics, Imran Khan said the opposition was trying to blackmail him in order to get an NRO.

"I won't give the NRO, come what may," he said.

Although another incident of anti-Hindu sentiment in Sindh has also surfaced in the same week as the incident in Ghotki, the case of Nimrita Kumari, a medical college student who was found dead has also been in headlines, PM Khan did not comment on that particular case.