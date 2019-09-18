Share:

Scores of protesters were outraged on Wednesday in front of the Chunian City Police Station over kidnapping, raping and brutal murder of three boys in Kasur.

The protesters pelted stones randomly at the police station and chanted full-throat slogans against what they called the failure of the Chunian police to recover three missing minors and curb the incidence of child abduction.

A day after the remains of three minor boys after being sexually assaulted were found in Punjab’s Kasur district, family members of the boys and the enraged demonstrators also burnt tyres on the main highway that blocked the traffic for several hours.

On the other hand, an autopsy report of eight-year-old Faizan was released after police collected evidence from the area as an investigation into their deaths went underway.

According to the report, the boy was strangled to death after being raped and tortured. Samples were also sent to a forensic lab for further probe.

Meanwhile, traders and businessmen of the region have called for a complete shutter-down strike. They said that the strike would continue till the arrest of the culprits involved in the brutal crime.

Officers said the police have arrested 12 suspects, who have been shifted to an unknown place. Kasur DPO told the media that an action would be taken against the suspects in accordance with the law after they undergo a DNA test.

Moreover, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) has constituted a six-member committee for complete investigation into the rising incidents of child abuse in the recent years which has garnered international attention, particularly after the murder and rape of minor child Zainab Ansari.

The committee will submit the report within three days to the IGP.