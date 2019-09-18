Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed concerns over silence of international organizations on gross human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He was talking to a delegation of Network for Human Rights and Justice that called on him at JI headquarters on Tuesday. “Why the international champions of democracy and human rights are showing helplessness over Kashmir crisis?” questioned Siraj.

He added Muslims genocide continued in different parts of the world under a planned agenda but international community including the rulers of Islamic world did nothing to provide them justice against the violence and torture being unleashed on them by the brutal forces. He said the peace in the world could not be achieved if the injustice continued without any check. He said the Kashmir dispute had put in dangers the entire south Asia peace due to India’s stubbornness. He said the people of Kashmir were deprived of their basic rights for more than seven decades but New Delhi unleashed a new wave of terror in the held region since August 5.