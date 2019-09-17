Share:

Toba Tek Singh/MULTAN-A dengue surveillance team sealed two famous fast food points after finding dengue larvae on the premises, on Tuesday.

The team, led by Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, conducted raid on the directions of Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu on two famous pizza and burger food points to find and curb dengue larvae.

The food points had already been served notices for two times in the past. He said FIRs were also registered on report of the Health Department against them.

Meanwhile, the commissioner, while presiding over a dengue surveillance analysis meeting, said dengue control action would be monitored through third party evaluation.

He ordered to seal shops or markets after finding larvae within their premises.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu Tuesday ordered officials to introduce ‘zero period’ in schools in Multan division to create awareness among students about hazards of dengue,its prevention and cure.

Presiding over a meeting here, commissioner warned officials on false reporting regarding campaign against dengue mosquito observing that incorrect ‘All Is Well’ reports prove counter productive, stated an official statement. Shops should be sealed and persons concerned be arrested in case dengue larvae was detected from their premises,he stressed. He said that provincial government was committed to free Punjab from dengue and directed all relevant departments to work in liaison with each other and achieve targets.

Commissioner ordered sanitary workers and sector Incharges to Challan people on whose premises stagnant water was found and added that presence of dengue larvae at offices would invite action against heads.

He said that anti-dengue activities be uploaded on portal through modern android system. CEO Health and Focal Person for anti-dengue campaign Dr. Munawar Abbas said that dengue counters were set up at all hospitals. He said FIRs were registered against violators in Multan division.

Munawar said that 1140 anti-dengue teams completed surveillance of 335,441 houses during last two weeks in Multan division. As many as ten dengue cases reported in the division were brought to Multan from other divisions, he said.

MS Nishtar hospital Dr Shahid Bukhari, CEOs from all the four districts of Multan division and other officials concerned were attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, four hotels were fined on the charge of profiteering by selling ‘roti’ on excessive rate.

A spokesman of local administration said on Tuesday that Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum conducted raids at various hotels in the city area and found four hotels near Partab Nagar at Jhang Road involved in profiteering by selling roti at excessive rate and imposed a total fine of Rs20,000/- .

The accused including Asghar Ali, Shahid Hussain, Muhammad Lateef and Muhammad Shahid warned to mend their way of profiteering. Otherwise, they would be sent behind the bars.

Meanwhile, a dengue patient who was diagnosed with dengue was referred by Gojra THQ Hospital to Faisalabad Allied Hospital on Tuesday.

Adnan of Gojra Chak 351 JB was admitted to Gojra THQ Hospital with high fever. His blood was tested and it was confirmed that he was a dengue positive. Dr Masood Virk reached his village along with a team of health department officials and started anti-dengue spray in the village. He told reporters that that the patient did not resided in the village and was a servant at a hotel in Rawalpindi from where he returned home on Sep 15. He had already fever. Later patient was referred to Faisalabad Allied Hospital.