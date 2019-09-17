Share:

Attock-Two persons were killed while two were injured in 4 separate incidents in different parts of the district on Tuesday.

In the first incident, a truck carrying cooking oil turned turtle as the driver Ghulam Dastagir lost control due to speeding on Rawalpindi-Kohat road in limits of Pindigheb Police Station which caused scores of litters of cooking oil spilt over road causing slippery condition.

Resultantly, traffic on Rawalpindi-Kohat road was suspended for several hours causing immense problems for motorists, especially those travelling in public transport vehicles.

Later, the police officials along with traffic wardens restored the traffic with the help of the locals after hectic efforts.

The injured driver was shifted to THQ hospital where his condition is stated to be out of danger.

In another incident, a seminary student committed suicide over domestic issue in village Nakka Ghulam Shah in same police station limits. Police while quoting family members of the deceased said that 14 years old Shafqat who was student of a seminary in Malluhwali committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills after exchange of heated arguments with his father over studies. Later, his body was handed over for burial to the heirs after autopsy at local hospital.

Separately, a biker fall victim to hit and run incident on Fatehjang-Tarnol road in the limits of Fatehjang Police Station. Police sources said that 21 years old Mehtab Anwer was knocked to death by a vehicle and the driver fled from the scene. Moreover, 24 years old Atta was stabbed and injured over trivial issue by his friends in Attock. The injured was shifted to DHQ hospital where his condition is stated to be out of danger.

Plantation drive launched on

Ghazi Barotha canal banks

The government wants to make Pakistan green and pollution free and to turn this into reality, planting 10 billion trees is our target, said Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam after inaugurating tree plantation campaign along the banks of 52-kilometre-long Ghazi Barotha Power Channel in Ghorghushti.

On the occasion, Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Wauda and others were also present.

Malik Amin said that under the programme, one million plants would be planted on the canal’s bank over an area of 16,000 kanal in the next 4 years.

He added that the land has been provided by WAPDA for which a MoU has been signed. He said that Environment Park Ghorghushti would be renovated to provide healthy entertainment to the people of the area.

Malik Amin said that more than 30 water filtration plants would be installed in Hazro to provide clean drinking water to the people while efforts were being made to set up an industrial zone in the area.

He said that besides this, provision of natural gas and electricity to different areas was also being ensured while Insaf Health cards would be given to 200 thousand people in the district.

He stressed the people to support Prime Minister Imran Khan, who, he said, could take the country out of the crises and said that Khan was the only leader who sent the corrupt behind the bars.

Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub while addressing the gathering said that during the last 8 months, we have controlled load shedding by controlling stealing of electricity worth Rs84 billion while increased revenue up to Rs121 billion. He also announced provision of electricity to village Kani, a far flung area of district Attock.

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Wauda also addressed the gathering.