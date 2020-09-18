Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday said the history of the Bhutto family is full of sacrifices. He paid glowing tributes to Mir Murtaza Bhutto on his 24th death anniversary being observed today (September 18).

In a message, the PPP Chairman said that Mir Murtaza Bhutto waged struggle at a young age to save the tall icon of democracy Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his democratic mission. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Bhutto family gave huge sacrifices and laid down their lives for the rights of the people of Pakistan and the country and never looked back to accomplish the mission of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.