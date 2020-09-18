Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday said the history of the Bhutto family is full of sacrifices.

He paid glowing tributes to Mir Murtaza Bhutto on his 24th death anniversary being observed today (September 18).

In a message, the PPP Chairman said that Mir Murtaza Bhutto waged struggle at a young age to save the tall icon of democracy Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his democratic mission.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Bhutto family gave huge sacrifices and laid down their lives for the rights of the people of Pakistan and the country and never looked back to accomplish the mission of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

“Within eleven years, Benazir Bhutto was assassinated after the martyrdom of Mir Murtaza Bhutto to shatter the dream of the masses for strengthening democracy and upholding their human rights,” he said.

He said the PPP workers would never forget the valour and struggle of Mir Murtaza Bhutto and he would remain in the memories of everyone affiliated with the democratic movement of the country.

The PPP Chairman vowed that his Party would continue the struggle of founders under whatever the circumstances and would not allow sacrifices of our leadership and workers to go in vain.

Meanwhile, PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bokhari said the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf-led government was undermining the importance of the parliament.

“They are using ordinances to run the system. The parliament is nowhere to be seen. When they do have something in the parliament, they just bulldoze things,” he said in a statement.

He said the National Assembly Speaker was showing partiality. “The Speaker is custodian of the House not a party. The government should mend its ways. They have damaged the supremacy of the parliament,” he added.