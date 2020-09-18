Share:

ISLAMABAD - Newly constructed Burma Bridge on Lehtarar Road will be opened for traffic on Sunday.

The bridge will be a major relief for commuters using this road on daily basis.

The construction was started by Capital Development Authority following directions of Chairman, CDA to undertake this project for convenience of people of the area. Following directions of Chairman CDA, the Authority put earnest efforts for completion of the construction of Burma Bridge at the earliest. Technology based real time monitoring mechanism was also established by Capital Development Authority to ensure speedy completion of construction work.

Despite Covid-19 related lockdown and heavy rainfall spells, Capital Development Authority ensured completion of the project in best interest of the general public. Construction of Burma Bridge on Lehtarar Road was undertaken under comprehensive strategy of the incumbent CDA Administration to uplift infrastructure and develop long neglected residential sectors in Islamabad.

G-7/G-8 underpass on Faisal Avenue is nearing completion while bridge in Park Enclave I is almost complete. Similarly, Capital Development Authority is going to start other long awaited mega development projects in the city as well.

These projects include construction PWD underpass and Korang Bridge. Construction of interchange on Rawal Dam Chowk also is likely to be started in near future.