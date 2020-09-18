Share:

ISLAMABAD - A farewell dinner in the honour of HE Mr Yao Jing, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, was hosted by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday.

During the interaction matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral cooperation came under discussion. COAS thanked Ambassador for his services and appreciated his contributions for fostering strong ties between the two countries and support towards defence/security cooperation, handling of COVID Pandemic and stance on Kashmir.

Ambassador appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan’s positive role in the region and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation between both countries.