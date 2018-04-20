Share:

­SIALKOT-A youth threw acid on a house maid upon her refusal to marry him, in Sialkot city’s Pakpura locality.

Victim Asima’s father Yaqub Maseeh, a labourer by profession, said that accused Rizwan wanted to marry his daughter but she had refused because of their different religions.

He added that upon her refusal, the accused got anguished and threw acid on her. According to the doctors, 90 percent body of Asima was completely burnt in the acid attack . She was shifted to Mayo Hospital Lahore due to her critical condition due to unavailability of burn unit at Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital.

Yaqub told newsmen that instead of registering a case of acid throwing, the Sialkot Civil Line police had changed the nature of the brutal incident in the FIR. He said that the Civil Lines Police had registered a case of setting her ablaze.

He said, “We are the uneducated and innocent people, as the police got our thumb impressions on some white papers and got registered the case by completely changing the nature of the incident.

The grieved family and the local Christian community has strongly protested against the highhandedness of Sialkot Civil Line police. Asima is fighting for her life in emergency ward of Mayo Hospital Lahore, her father Yaqub Maseeh told this reporter by telephone.

The police registered the case (No.171/2018) under section 336-B PPC against accused on the report of her father Yaqub Maseeh with no arrest so far.

“Rizwan threw acid on my daughter in big quantity due to which her 90 percent body was completely burnt but the police have registered a case saying that the accused burnt her by fire,” he said.

He said that the accused was influential politically due to which the police have totally changed the nature of the nasty incident.

Meanwhile, the Christian community lodged a strong protest demonstration against this brutal incident, demanding early arrest of the accused.

The protesting grieved family and the community have urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar to take serious notice of the Sialkot police highhandedness in a bid to protect the political influential accused.

ACCIDENT: Six passengers were injured seriously in a head-on collision between a Sialkot-Layyah bound passenger bus (BSA-788) and a tractor trolley over loaded with bricks near Aadha-Motra on main Daska-Sialkot Road. The rescuers shifted Akhtar Rasul, Mohsin Ali, Asif Rasul, Saeed, Kashif and Tassaduq to a local hospital due to their critical condition.