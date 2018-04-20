Share:

LAHORE - A ranker but powerful police officer, who was removed from district Kasur following deadly clashes against the backdrop Zainab’s rape and murder case early this year, has been given clean chit and new posting as well.

SP Zulfiqar Ahmad, said to be relative of a powerful individual, was posted as district police officer Chakwal on Wednesday. The central police officer issued the notification on the orders of Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan.

Police sources revealed that Zulfiqar Ahmad was made Officer on Special Duty (OSD) on the charges of negligence and poor supervision. At least two people were shot dead and several others wounded critically when police opened fire on unarmed protesters near the headquarters of district administration.

Under the supervision of Zulfiqar Ahmad, the Kasur police had opened gunfire on the people who were demanding immediate arrest of a serial rapist and killer. Hundreds of people took to streets after rise in the incidents of child rape and murders.

Following discovery of Zainab’s body, angry protesters went on the rampage and tried to attack government installations. The then Kasur DPO Zulfiqar Ahmad was removed from his post and a departmental inquiry was initiated against him on the charges of deadly shooting and criminal negligence.

However, the officer was not only given clean-chit in the case but also he was given a lucrative post once again. A police source claimed that Zulfiqar Ahmad, a ranker officer, is said to be close relative of an influential person.