LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration arrested a passenger at the Allama Iqbal Airport on Wednesday.

According to FIA spokesman, the passenger, Muhammad Naeem, arrived here from South Africa by flight EK-624.

During his stay, he got a visit-visa of Mozambique and illegally travelled to South Africa through border crossing with the connivance of an agent.

Due to illegal stay, the passenger was sent to the Anti Human Trafficking Circle (AHTC) Lahore for legal action.