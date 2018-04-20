Share:

Punjab Healthcare Commission has closed down another 93 fake treatment centres of quacks on Wednesday. According to details, majority of the quacks, that is, 212 have kept their businesses closed because of the crackdown. The PHC teams found only 53 businesses open, which were closed down for further action. The teams visited 14 districts, which included, Chiniot, Multan, Attock, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Vehari, Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan, Narowal, Kasur, Khushab, Lahore, Bahawalnagar and Lodhran.–Staff Reporter