­JHANG -Sajjada Nasheen Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat today will conduct Rasm-e-Chakki Chang, the first Rasm with regard to the annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Jewna.

The Urs of Hazrat Shah Jewna will begin at Shah Jiwana town, 30km north of Jhang. Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat will also perform Kiri (Gaddi) ritual for Urs at shrine of Hazrat Shah Jewna. Many other traditional and spiritual rituals will also be performed.

A number devotees from across the world have started coming to the town to take part in the Urs celebrations. Sajjada Nasheen of the shrine takes Gaddi every year on May 4 and confines himself within the limits of shrine till May 10 when the celebrations reach their climax and conclude with Rasme-e-Chiragh.

Religious and spiritual scholars and caretakers of other shrines will also attend Kiri custom from the country and abroad.