Share:

KARACHI - Provincial council meeting of PIA scouts was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Commissioner Muhammad Aslam Tariq at headquarters on Wednesday.

Provincial Secretary Shamas Khan presented agenda and reports on PIA scouts activities.

In the first session, Assistant Provincial Commissioner Qamar Shamim was elected as Provincial Commissioner for the term of two years on the retirement of Muhammad Aslam Tariq. PIAC Secretary and former provincial commissioner Muhammad Shuaib was elected Pattern of PIA Scouts.

In the last session, meeting recommendations, PIA scouts activities in the national and international level, training and events, public relations, PIA scouts training centre, cricket academy and general issues of north and south division district headquarters were discussed in the meeting.

District commissioners and secretaries, members provincial council and national council including Karachi, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar district headquarters were also attended the meeting.

PRESS RELEASE