Sniffer dogs join war on doping in UK

LONDON - Sniffer dogs and a 50 percent increase in tests are among the wide-ranging new measures to be used in UK Anti-Doping's war on drug cheats. UKAD has been given an additional £6.1 million ($8.7 million) by the British government over the next two years, boosting its annual budget to £11 million. Speaking to journalists at the launch of its strategic plan for 2018-22, UKAD chair Trevor Pearce said the extra money had enabled the agency to hire around 10 new staff and set a target of 6,000 publicly-funded tests a year by 2022. These extra tests, he said, would provide a greater deterrent, allow UKAD to test sports it has previously not had the resources to cover, go further down the pyramid and produce more data for its eight-strong intelligence and investigations unit.–AFP

South Africa rugby player gets drugs ban

LONDON - A South African playing second-tier rugby union in England has been banned from all sport for four years by British anti-doping authorities after testing positive for three banned steroids, it was announced on Wednesday. United Kingdom Anti-Doping said Brandon Staples, 20, a flanker with Championship side Yorkshire Carnegie, failed tests for metandienone, dehydrochloromethyl-Testosterone and stanozolol -- the substance that saw Canada sprinter Ben Johnston stripped of his 100 metres gold medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. Staples produced an adverse finding in a urine sample taken after a training session on August 9 last year. He is the first player in English professional rugby union to fail a drugs test for a performance-enhancing substance since 2011.–AFP

Alaphilippe ends drought with Fleche win

HUY - Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe earned the greatest win of his career on Wednesday when he claimed victory in the Fleche Wallonne one-day classic in Belgium. The 25-year-old, twice a runner-up in the Ardennes classic, beat last year's winner Alejandro Valverde of Spain into second, with Belgian Jelle Vanendert third. Alaphilippe -- who had never won a one-day classic -- put in a blistering spurt on the punishing final Mur de Huy climb to the finish. "It's the third time I've participated in this race and the third time I've finished on the podium," said the Quick-Step rider at the end of the 198.5km trek. Valverde, the record five-time winner of this race, had left too much of a gap to Alaphilippe's back wheel and when he tried to kick for home, he couldn't close the distance. –AFP

ZTBL take edge over SBP in Patrons Trophy

ISLAMABAD - ZTBL have slight edge over SBP in the Patrons Trophy Grade-II 2017-18, as they closed the day two at 43 in the first semifinal here at Diamond Ground Wednesday. Earlier, ZTBL resumed their first innings at the overnight score of 143-7 in 46 overs and were all out for 218 in 60.1 overs. Saad Nasim scored 70 and Hamza Nadeem 53. Nazar Hussian clinched 4-21, Umaid Asif 3-60 and Taj Wali 2-56. SBP were all out for 183 in 37.2 overs, thus conceded 35-run first innings lead, which could help them reach the final. Sahibzada Farhan struck 55 and Rizwan 52. M Ali captured 4-72 and Hamza Nadeem 3-50. In the second semifinal at Pindi Stadium, Ghani Glass finished the day two at 3-0 against KPT in their second innings, having 20-run lead with all 10 wickets intact.–Staff Reporter

Islamabad win PAF T20 Blind Trophy

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Cricket Club of Blind clinched the PAF T20 Cricket Champions Trophy after beating Attock Cricket Club of Blind in the final, played at PAF Complex Cricket Ground Wednesday. Islamabad Club won the toss and elected to field first. Attock Club scored 174-4 in the allotted overs with Ehtasham-ul-Haq scoring 66. In reply, Islamabad Club achieved the target in 18.1 overs losing just 2 wickets. Akmal Hayat was top scorer with 65. Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Director General Security Air Vice Marshal Salman Ahsan Bokhari graced the occasion as chief guest and awarded prizes to the winners.–Staff Reporter