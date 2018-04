Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN:-A man was gunned down and his son injured in scuffle during a volleyball match here on Wednesday. According to police sources, a volley ball match was being played in Nawan Lok, a suburban village of Mandi city, where exchange of harsh words and abusive language started between two opponent groups that finally resulted into firing. As a result of firing, Safdar was killed while his son Danish was critically injured.