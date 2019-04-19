Share:

Sohail Aman, former Chief of Air Staff said that aviation industry offered great investment potential to private sector and called upon the business community to fully capitalize on these investment opportunity to improve their business prospects.

He said this while addressing the business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Sohail Aman said that aviation industry needed parts, wings and many other products to manufacture aircrafts and other defense equipment and stressed that private sector should come forward and invest in aviation industry that would help in further strengthening this important industry of the country.

He said there was a great need of linking up the downstream industry with the aviation industry that would not only create new business opportunities for private sector, but will also promote exports of aviation industry. He said the close collaboration between private sector and aviation industry would go a long way in strengthening the defence of Pakistan.

The former Air Chief said that Pakistan has started work on 5th generation aircrafts that was a landmark development in aviation industry. He said that many decades were taken in developing design of F16 while our team as developed the design of Azam aircraft just within 2 years that showed great potential of our professional in aviation industry. He also briefed the business community about the health services being provided by the Friends Hospital to the poor people as its Patron-in-Chief and emphasized that business community should cooperate in further expansion of the hospital.

Speaking at the occasion, Iftikhar Anwar Sethi, Acting President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry paid tribute to the service of Sohail Aman for the nation as Chief of Air Staff. He said the close cooperation between private sector and aviation industry would further strengthen this industry and the economy.

He reaffirmed that business community would always be ready to cooperate with armed forces in its endeavors to further strengthen the air, land and naval defense of the country. He also announced a significant amount of donation for the Friends Hospital and assured that business community would cooperate in the expansion of the hospital.

Qaim Hussain Shah Chairman BoD of Friends Hospital, Khalid Iqbal Malik, Mian Shaukat Masud and Zahid Maqbool former Presidents ICCI, Muhammad Ahmed, Mehmood Ahmed Warraich, Ch. Masood and others also spoke at the occasion and lauded the services of Sohail Aman for the nation.