Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the security situation in the country, official sources said.

The sources said that the COAS called on the prime minister and discussed the overall security situation in the country.

The sources did not share more details about the meeting. However, it was learnt that the Army Chief and the Prime Minister discussed the recent incidents of terrorism in Balochistan.

Some sources believed Thursday’s barbaric incident of terrorism in which 14 passengers including personnel of Pakistan Navy were martyred when terrorists attacked a bus on Makran Coastal Highway was suspected to have been sponsored by the foreign powers.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in a statement while condemning the recent terrorist incidents in Balochistan blamed anti-state forces fanning subversive activities in the country to achieve their nefarious designs.

The minister said that these cowardly acts will not dent our resolve and we are committed to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

He said Armed Forces and people of Pakistan are standing steadfast against terrorism and the anti-state elements will be exposed and brought to justice.