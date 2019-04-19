Share:

Gilgit-Baltistan Forest department, in 2018, had taken plantation initiative across the region at a heavy cost worth 25 billion rupees. However, it remained failed to reap a fruit out of it due to the anomalies and embezzlements in funds.

Inquiry showed that 90 percent of saplings distributed among the populace to plant in the name of ‘plantation and greenery initiative’ could not flourish and ended up drying due to substandard quality. It has been one year since Forest department misappropriations took place and action is due.

While National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is proactive to knock off the corruption across the country, which is laudable, one, hopes that it will also extend its claws to GB in order to seize such individuals.

ZAHID ALI ZOHRI,

Gilgit-Baltistan, April 1.