Share:

Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has expressed confidence over the Hajj arrangement made by Saudi Arabia.

He was talking to Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten in Jaddah.

He demanded to finalize the provision of extra Hajj quota for Pakistan and to include others cities of Pakistan in Road-to-Macca Project like Islamabad.

They also discussed matters pertaining to bilateral Affairs during the meeting.