ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100-index bounced by 59.29 points (0.16 percent) to close at 36,811.86 points.

In overall 57,712 trades, a total of 216,247,640 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs5.170 billion. Out of 323 companies, share prices of 118 companies recorded increase while 185 companies registered decrease whereas 20 companies remained stable.

The three top traded companies were Bank of Punjab XD with a volume of 53,328,500 and price per share of Rs11.62, Unity Foods(R) with a volume of 41,826,500 and price per share of Rs1.10 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 12,614,000 and price per share of Rs11.85.