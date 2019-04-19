- 7:50 PM | April 19, 2019 Research in IT field pivotal to development: President
- 7:47 PM | April 19, 2019 Barca look to close in on title against Real Sociedad
- 7:45 PM | April 19, 2019 Firdous Awan takes charge as special assistant on information & broadcasting
- 7:42 PM | April 19, 2019 President accepts Asad Umer's resignation from finance ministry
- 6:56 PM | April 19, 2019 PM Khan says team captain keeps changing 'batting order' to win match
- 6:19 PM | April 19, 2019 Business community urged to capitalize on investment opportunities in aviation industry
- 5:59 PM | April 19, 2019 Vinicius nearing Real Madrid return
- 3:51 PM | April 19, 2019 FM to pay four-day visit to Japan from Sunday
- 3:15 PM | April 19, 2019 Asad Umar has no experience of country's economy
- 2:47 PM | April 19, 2019 Atletico De Madrid launches 'football school program' for kids in Pakistan
- 2:41 PM | April 19, 2019 Punjab govt to provide subsidy to consumers in Ramzan
- 1:58 PM | April 19, 2019 Noor-ul-Haq expresses confidence over Hajj arrangement made by Saudi Arabia
- 1:34 PM | April 19, 2019 Ghulam Sarwar refuses to take aviation ministry after reshuffle: sources
- 1:27 PM | April 19, 2019 PM Khan meets Pakistan’s ICC World Cup squad
- 1:17 PM | April 19, 2019 Pakistan, China to sign preliminary design of ML-1 project
- 12:29 PM | April 19, 2019 SC orders to complete Orange Line Metro Train project till May 20
- 11:57 AM | April 19, 2019 PM Imran to inaugurate Radiation Oncology service at SKMCH Peshawar
- 11:19 AM | April 19, 2019 Eight killed, several injured in bus accident in Sindh
- 11:12 AM | April 19, 2019 Trump: 'I could have fired everyone' on Mueller probe, but didn't
- 10:37 AM | April 19, 2019 PM Khan to address public gathering in Orakzai today