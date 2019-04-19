Share:

Rawalpindi - Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority Arif Abbasi said that the Ring Road project would change fate of the city. Director Admin and Finance RDA Rao Atif Raza briefed him about progress on the Ring Road project.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress, he said that future of the city was associated with the project.

He said, “We want to establish industrial zones, education city, commercial areas and housing societies along the Ring Road to avoid congestion in the city areas. The wholesale markets will also be shifted there from the city areas.”

“This project is important for Rawalpindi as it will help ease the heavy traffic. Rawalpindi is the main city connecting the northern areas to the country’s main road network,” he said. He said that the Punjab government wanted to launch the project as soon as possible to boost business activities in the area and end traffic congestion problem on the city roads.

The road will be 38-km-long. The alignment of this road will start from Channi Sher Alam Bridge on GT Road and end at Thalian interchange on M-2 motorway between Rawalpindi and Lahore near the new Islamabad International Airport along with link roads from Rawat and Tarnol. Four intersections will also be constructed. The project will help alleviate congestion in central areas of Rawalpindi and will make space and reduce travel time within the twin cities. It will also help the growth of the city towards the southwest side in a planned manner. The project would help improve economic connectivity and road transport efficiency for the twin cities, Islamabad and Rawalpindi areas.

Meanwhile, according to RDA spokesman Hafiz Irfan, following the directives of the RDA chairman, the authority had directed the illegal housing societies to immediately stop advertising their projects. The RDA Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering Directorate had also been instructed to issue notices to the unauthorised housing societies under Punjab Private Housing Scheme and Land Sub-division Rules 2010 and the RDA officers were directed to take action against illegal constructions.

“No compromise should be made on rules while approving the private housing projects and the building plans,” Chairman Abbasi said, giving directions to RDA director general and other authorities concerned.

He advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing societies and check status of a housing project at RDA’s official website before any investment.