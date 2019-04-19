Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Information and Culture Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari has said that government was taking measures for solving the problems faced by journalist community. Chairing a meeting at the office of DGPR on Thursday, he said that the government was aware of the importance of strengthening of journalist bodies for the continuity of democracy. Similarly, the role of media could not be ignored in promoting public opinion and highlighting governmental policies and priorities. Secretary Information Momin Agha, DGPR Punjab Dr Muhammad Aslam Dogar and other officers attended the meeting. The minister said that the government was removing barriers in payment of advertisement dues to the media houses.

For this purpose, he said, the government departments and other institutions had been contacted so that the media houses could be paid pending dues at the earliest.

He said that the government believed in maintaining cordial relations with the media and continuous liaison with the media industry was symbol of success of any government. He said that media was a bridge between the government and the public and as such it should be given due importance.