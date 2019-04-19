Share:

KARACHI - With a lot of new actors entering the television industry, every newcomer needs to shine brighter than their predecessor, and Zubab Rana seems to have the perfect amount of sparkle to stand out.

The young and gorgeous actress has proven herself to be made of the same zeal and talent as all the other ace actors, especially with her role in drama serial ‘Bandish’. This prime time drama that goes on air every Monday is surely the talk of town for its unique plot based on the evils of black magic present in our society. Despite having a veteran drama cast starring Marina Khan and Sajid Hasan, the stunning Zubab Fatima, known as Zubab Rana, has successfully captured the attention of the viewers with her outstanding performance.

Zubab started her career on the ramp in 2017. She made her acting debut on the small screen not too long ago and became one of the most adored actresses, taking over the audience with her effortless acting in a very small span of time.

In Bandish, she plays the role of Hania, the younger daughter of the family. Her character depicts a lively girl with much affection for her sister, an obedient daughter, and a woman in love with her neighbor. The serial started off with some very light-hearted family scenes at the beginning, but has now taken a turn towards the dark side in the recent episodes. Despite being a young gun, there is no rawness to be seen in her acting. Her expressions are perfectly synced with her dialogues. She has molded herself flawlessly in every interpretation of her ever-changing role, giving life to the character of Hania.

Bandish is a serial with a different storyline of the evil that cannot be seen, and acting in it must have been a very challenging job. Her confused expressions and gorgeously naïve looks are a perfect combination to give you the exact feel of the situation. Zubab Rana has managed to remain in the spotlight in the drama serial and has surely paved her way to the road of success after winning many hearts.