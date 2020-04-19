Share:

SUKKUR - More than four hundred people kept at Tablighee Markaz isolation centre in Sukkur have recovered from the coronavirus disease, a health department official said on Saturday.

District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur has said that the patients recovered at isolation centre being sent to their homes.

The recovered patients being allowed to go home after they tested negative for COVID-19, the DHO said. Earlier on April 10, another 70 individuals kept in isolated Quarantine facility had been declared fit and healthy after spending more than 14 days at the isolation centre. Commissioner Sukkur Division Shafique Ahmed Mahesar had said that a total of 40 pilgrims currently in the facility had been tested out of which 30 tested negative for coronavirus.

70 pilgrims who had been given a clean bill of health had departed for their homes after final approval from the doctors.