Share:

ISLAMABAD - A meeting of PPP Gilgit-Baltistan was held through video link and chaired by Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The leaders who attended the meeting include Syed Mehdi Shah, Amjad Hussain Advocate, Engr. Ismail, Imran Nadeem, Sadia Danish, Jamil Ahmad, Basheer Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Musa and others.

They apprised Chairman Bilawal of insufficient measures and non serious attitude of federal and GB government while dealing with the Covid-19. On the instructions of Chairman PPP, every member of the GB assembly and ticket holders of PPP have provided ration to the underprivileged in their respected districts. Chairman Bilawal said that the negligence is criminal because the federal and provincial governments have not yet provided relief to the people and also, PPEs have not been provided to the doctors and paramedical staff who are fighting the Covid-19. Providing relief to the doctors is the responsibility of the federal government, he said. Chairman Bilawal thanked China for providing timely help to the people of GB. He asked the government to provide Rs. 15000 per month to the people of GB because at the moment, they do not need development projects; rather, they need a relief package.

Briefing the media, president PPP GB Amjad Hussain Advocate said that the Chief Minister GB Hafeezur Rehman has proved to be incapable of giving any relief to the people and he should resign. Hafeezur Rehman should divert the development fund to the health sector and provide relief to the people, he demanded.