PESHAWAR - An outlaw was killed in Mardan district in a search and strike operation Sat­urday, a day after one policeman was killed and an army soldier died in a clash with militants in the region.

District Police Officer Sajjad Khan told The Nation that on a tip-off, he led a police contingent to Katlang area, which borders the Elum mountains of Buner district.

Earlier on Friday, militants had killed a policeman and injured an army sol­dier in a shoot-out in Elum area.