CHITRAL - Corona epidem­ic has not only affected the entire world but due to this virus work­ing class on a daily wages has been badly suffered due to lockdown and the workshops they are work­ing had been closed since long.

As a result of the coronavirus, the daily wagers mechanics have nothing even at their home to eat because of the daily earning and that too have been stopped, leav­ing them on the mercy of Allah Al­mighty.

They also waiting for the relief packaged announced by the gov­ernment and many of them did not even have their mobiles for use be­cause of the much needy and poor­est. In the meantime, some philan­thropists, social workers and businessmen have got the initia­tive and provided them a little sup­port so that could continue to start cooking food for their love one who are fully dependent on them.

General Petroleum, a mobile business company in the country, distributed relief goods to poor motor mechanics working in Dro­sh and Chitral motor workshops. Representative of General Petro­leum Irshad Ahmed said that me­chanics have been locked up for a long time because of lockdown, and most of them work with own­ers of workshops on a daily wage, but after the lockdown they were suffered the most.

So keeping in view the poor and needy, our organization has sent re­lief goods to over 300 households, including flour, cooking oil, sugar, rice, etc. He says that although this stuff is not enough, it is a start and we have made an appeal to other businesses community to come out and help those needed people during this time of trouble.

“We did a survey a week ago for this purpose and write down the names of those who truly deserve, so that this aid does not go into the wrong hands and those who are good at it will not get it,” Jawed Ahmed said.