FAISALABAD - Under the Prime Minister’s Sustainable Development Programme, some 19 uplift schemes of improvement and construction of roads and streets in different localities of the city would be completed at a cost of Rs 83.10 million under the supervision of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).

This was informed during a meeting which was held under the chairmanship of Director General FDA, Muhammad Suhail Khawaja to review the pace of implementation of development programme. Additional Director General FDA, Amer Aziz, Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Deputy Director Engineering Hasan Zaheer, Deputy Director Admin Yasir Ijaz Chattha and other officers were present in the meeting.

Reviewing the details of development schemes, the DG FDA said that more uplift schemes would also be initiated under the Prime Minister’s Sustainable Development Programme for providing better facilities to the people.

He directed the concerned officers to ensure complete transparency in tendering process and other departmental procedures. He stressed upon carrying out regular monitoring of the ongoing development projects and said that the high standard of construction would be kept in view for which the engineering section should perform its responsibilities by using all out professional skills and qualities. He also urged upon durable and strong construction of roads and streets and maintained that the durability of public welfare and regional development schemes would provide benefits to the citizens for long time.

FDA DG said that the construction sector was very important and significant relating to promotion of economic activities and generating employments.

He emphasized upon following all guidelines and priorities of government regarding the incentive package of Prime Minister Imran Khan in construction sector and said that FDA should play due role for the success of construction sector .

The DG further said that the total precautionary measures against coronavirus threat be adopted strictly during the construction process for taking care of health of workforce engaged for development projects.

Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood briefed the meeting about the status of ongoing development schemes and informed that tenders had been invited for initiating new uplift schemes.

He said that these schemes would be completed within the period of four months after issuance of work orders.