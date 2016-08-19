Dr Azhar Hussain has become the youngest PhD of Pakistan by completing his PhD at the age of 25 years and 10 month.

He has completed his PhD in the Soil Science (Specialization: Soil and Environmental Microbiology) from the Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences, the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad. Internationally reputed soil microbiologist Dr Muhammad Arshad (Tamga-i-Imtiaz) supervised Dr Azhar. The young PhD is associated as Assistant Professor with Department of Soil Science, University College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Islamia University of Bahawalpur. He has also been awarded by the Higher Education Commission Startup Research Grant for conducting research on improving soil fertility and water use efficiency through organic amendments and microbes.–Staff reporter