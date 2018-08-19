Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has appointed a grade-21 officer Mohammad Azam as Secretary to PM. Muhammad Azam Khan had served as Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the first tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government in the province.

The Establishment Division issued the orders of transfer of Secretary to PM Sohail Amir just after his meeting with newly-elected Prime Minister Imran Khan who visited his office after oath-taking ceremony on Friday morning. The federal government posted Azam as Secretary to PM with the consent of Imran Khan and the Establishment Davison issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, “Mohammad Azam, a BS-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary (In-charge), States and Frontier Regions Division, is transferred and posted as Secretary to Prime Minister, PM’s office with immediate effect and till further order.” The outgoing secretary to PM Sohail has been directed to report to the Establishment Division.

Azam Khan had also served as Acting Chief Secretary KP twice, additional chief secretary Fata, secretary sports, tourism and youth affairs, secretary home and tribal affairs and as commissioner Peshawar in the past.

Sources claimed that Azam was not in good book of former KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak but PTI chairman always appreciated his work during his tenure in the province. They said that Azam Khan has also given the task to prepare lists of non-controversial bureaucrats and brief about their profiles and abilities to the PM next week. They said that the Azam will also appoint his subordinate officers after Eid and transfer blue-eyed officers of former Secretary to PM Fawad Hassan Fawad, including Dr Kazim Niaz, Additional Secretary and Jawad Pal, Joint Secretary Internal Affairs PM office who are still holding key positions.

Though, the caretaker government had reshuffled the top bureaucracy yet they succeeded to hold important positions. They were posted in the PM House with the consent of Fawad Hassan Fawad in the last government tenure.

Jawad Pal had served in the Establishment Division as Joint Secretary which is considered one of the important positions before posting him in the PM office. Dr Kazim was serving as Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan before transferred him to the PM office.

Jawad Pal played his role as a middleman between Secretary to PM Fawad Hassan Fawad and Secretary Establishment Division and used to convey directions of Fawad to top officials of the Establishment Division.