ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar Saturday took notice of physical assault on a citizen in Karachi by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Sindh chapter politician, Syed Imran Ali Shah MPA.

The chief justice also directed Shah and aggrieved Daud Chauhan to submit their replies to the top court within three days.

According to a press statement issued by the office of the Supreme Court’s spokesperson, the notice was taken on a video clip that went viral on the social media, wherein PTI MPA Syed Imran Ali Shah and his guards were manhandling one Daud Chauhan on a busy road in Karachi.

After the video went viral, the extreme public response came against the party and Shah who was elected from PS-129.

The PTI Sindh chapter has also issued a show-cause notice to Shah. The party suspended his membership for a month after he failed to respond to the notice. According to PTI’s National Assembly member Najeeb Haroon, the disciplinary committee is looking into the matter.

Shah in a video message tried to clarify his position, saying he assaulted Chauhan as he was using a derogatory language against him. On Tuesday, Shah along with PTI’s Karachi chapter president Firdous Shamim Naqvi visited Chauhan’s residence to seek apology.

Chauhan who is senior deputy director (coordination) at the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), reluctantly forgave PTI’s MPA Shah and reportedly stated he was a poor man and did not want to pursue any legal action against the wealthy and powerful MPA who had dozens of guards.

Chauhan also stated Shah slapped him even though the matter had been resolved and that his car had not hit the vehicle of Shah.

A few hours after the video of the assault, another video emerged whereby a woman claiming to be Shah’s stepmother accused him and his brother of illegally occupying the family’s property. The women stated her name as Dr Rehana Shah and claimed she was the first wife of Shah’s father.

She alleged Shah and his brother had illegally occupied the properties of their father in Pakistan, England and Dubai by forging documents to deprive her and her sons of their right. She also said the litigation was pending adjudication, but Shah and his brother were constantly threatening her and her sons with dire consequences.