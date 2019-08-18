Share:

YANGON-China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA) Myanmar Office donated 100,000 school bags and stationeries to Myanmar students under Panda Pack Project for 2019-2020 academic year in Yangon on Saturday.

Under the Panda Pack project, Saturday’s donation of school bags which include stationeries called panda packs covers 15 townships in Myanmar’s states and regions.

Since 2017, panda packs have been donated to 37,760 primary school students in six states and regions including Shan, Rakhine, Kachin states, Yangon, Bago and Sagaing regions.

“CFPA, the first Chinese non-governmental organization registered in Myanmar, has done many contributions in collaboration with Myanmar’s Education Ministry for education sector development in four years since when its Myanmar Office was opened in 2016,” said Counselor Yang Shouzheng of Chinese Embassy in Myanmar, expressing belief that such cooperation could benefit Myanmar people and promote bilateral friendship between the two countries.

CFPA’s panda packs donation really support Myanmar students’ academic life, said Thet Su Htwe, a representative teacher from schools.

“Internationally, we help children on six sustainable development goals -- no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, clean water and sanitation and decent work and economic growth,” said Wang Xingzui, executive vice president of CFPA.

For Myanmar’s education sector, CFPA has launched projects including Paukphaw scholarship, Panda Pack, Computer Lab, China-Myanmar Friendship Scholarship, School infrastructure and others which cover 12 states and regions.