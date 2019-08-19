Share:

ISLAMABAD - China Power Hub Generation Company (CPHGC) has successfully started the commercial operations of its 1320 Megawatts imported coal power plant under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) early harvest project.

The CPHGC is a joint venture between The Hub Power Company Ltd. (HUBCO) and China Power International Holding. It announced that the company has successfully declared the Commercial Operations Date (COD) of its 1320MW imported coal power plant and integrated jetty with coal trans-shipment capacity of 4.2 MTPA.

The Commercial Operations of 1320MW imported coal power plant were started from August 17. The project has been completed with the total cost $2 billion.

Developed in record time, as per schedule and within projected costs, the CPHGC project is a part of the early harvest energy projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework, making it truly a project of national and strategic significance.

The Plant will add 9 billion kilowatt of electricity to the national grid every year, meeting electricity needs of 4 million households in the country. The Project’s two units achieved synchronisation with the National Grid on December 28, 2018 and May 28, 2019, respectively, while the Integrated Coal Jetty became operational in December 2018 with arrival of the first shipment of coal.

“The successful completion of CPHGC project has fortified the dream of energy independence of Pakistan. Since the synchronisation earlier in May, we conducted extensive testing of the systems to make sure we deliver quality while keeping HSE as our top-priority.

I am glad that this Pak-China synergy has resulted in engineering excellence and has fulfilled our promise of providing Pakistan with affordable and ample energy” said Mr. Khalid Mansoor, CEO HUBCO.

It is important to note that the Project has also delivered on various social commitments for improving the lives of the local community of Hub and Lasbella. Together with its partners, CPHGC has setup a school in Gadani, a floating jetty for fishermen in Abbas Village and has conducted various training and development programs for the local youth of Balochistan.

The Pakistani principal of the project, The Hub Power Company Limited currently produces over 2920MW through its four plants spread over Baluchistan, Punjab and Azad Jammu & Kashmir. HUBCO is the only power producer in Pakistan with four projects listed in the CPEC out of which three are under-construction namely Thar Energy Limited (TEL) and Thalnova Power Thar (Pvt.) Ltd. and Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) at Thar Block II.

The power generation capacity of the Company will enhance to over 3580MW after completion of the aforementioned power projects.