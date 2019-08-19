Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Child Projection Welfare Bureau has written a letter to United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) for paying attention to the plight of children in Indian-occupied Kashmir. In the letter to Unicef Executive Director Henrietta H Fore, CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said: “For decades, the people of Kashmir have been victims of human rights abuses. After many years of Indian barbarism, people continue to bleed and suffer the brunt of the Indian state-led terrorism. To repress the voice of innocent Kashmiri people, India has resorted to ruthless tactics such as the use of pellet guns, cluster bombs, extra-judicial killings etc. I am writing this letter to bring to your attention the current situation in Indian occupied Kashmir. The atrocities that have taken place in recent weeks are a grave violation of human rights. Sources have reported that children are being abused and facing unimaginable horror every day.” The letter read: “As a United Nation’s organization, Unicef is the only inter-governmental agency devoted exclusively to children and is mandated to promote and protect children’s rights and their well-being.”