Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved an extension as Army Chief for General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to a notification issued by the Prime Minister Office, General Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure.

The notification further added that "The decision has been taken in view of the regional security environment." The notification was personally signed by Prime Minister Imran.

Gen Bajwa was appointed as the Chief of Army Staff by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in November 2016 and he was was due to retire in November this year.

This development has been termed as a "positive" development keeping in view of the existing situation in India and Afghanistan.