Supreme Court (SC) has commuted death sentence to life imprisonment after 23 years in respect of 4 death convicts in 6 persons murder case.

A 3-member bench of SC presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa took up for hearing appeal filed against death sentence Monday.

The law officer while telling the court about the details of case said that Shafiqa Bibi and her five children were killed in robbery case in the area of Nawan Kot at Lahore in 1996. A two year old child was also included in the victims.

The law officer told the court Sarfraz, Javed, Nadim and Yousuf were accused in the case of killing Shafiqa Bibi and her five children. The trial court awarded death sentence to the accused persons and high court also upheld it.

The court objected are these details not included in this case that every accused played what part in the murder. If this is not known then the benefit of doubt goes to the accused persons.

The law officer told the court the finger prints and head hair of the accused were recovered from murder scene.

The counsel for the accused said his clients were implicated by making fake finger prints. No witness was present therein against the accused.

The CJP remarked “we always say police should obtain finger prints in all such cases.

The court was informed that when the incident took place the age of the accused ranged between 17 and 18 years. They have spent half of their life in jail in 23 years imprisonment.

CJP remarked the accused can not be got executed by lying.

The CJP ordered to commute death sentence of all four accused into life imprisonment.